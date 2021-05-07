The VFW Post 9907 in Show Low has scheduled its fourth annual Memorial Golf Tournament for June 26 at the Snowflake Golf Course, 99 N. Country Club Drive in Snowflake.
The tournament will be a four-man, 18-hole scramble and will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $65 per person and will include lunch, prizes and a raffle to be held at the Ranch House Saloon, 691 W. Snowflake Blvd.
There will be a $100 tee box sponsorship with an individual’s or company’s name.
All entries for this tournament must be completed by June 20.
Checks for entry fees and sponsorships can be mailed to VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave. Show Low AZ 85901 (ATTN: EJ Granado.)
For more information, call or email Granado at 928-271-1080 or ejgranado@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.