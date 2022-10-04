PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department urges hunters to apply soon for 2023 spring hunts.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications for spring turkey, javelina, bison and raptor capture, is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11. AZGFD is available to assist all applicants. A customer service representative can be reached by calling 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All department offices will be closed Oct. 10.
Visit www.azgfd.gov/draw to apply. For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations. Printed versions of the booklet soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.
As a reminder, an applicant’s hunting or combination hunt and fish license must be valid through Oct. 11. All applicants, including youth (ages 10-17), who are applying for a hunt permit-tag must possess a license that is valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/. Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD during office hours.
at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Arizona E-Tag” is now available. Hunters can download this mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play stores, and opt-in to receive an electronic tag in their AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw). The Arizona E-Tag app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big game tags purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting.
Plan to purchase a PointGuard product. Choosing PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, ensures that applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
No more applying for bear through the draw. All bear hunt permit-tags have moved to nonpermit-tags (over the counter).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.