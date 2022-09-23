ST. JOHNS — Last Friday was a very special night when St. Johns hosted Chinle and for more reason than the Redskins’ 38-28 victory.
Mike Morgan, the winningest football coach in Arizona history with 349, was being honored by having the St. Johns stadium bear his name. Morgan coached the Redskins to six state championships during his 33-year tenure that ended last season.
It was fitting that Chinle was in town as that was where Morgan started his coaching career as an assistant coach.
On Morgan’s special night, the Redskins won behind the running of seniors Asher Raban and JT Richardson. After stopping a Wildcat drive on downs as senior defensive lineman Jay Wahl tackled a runner for a loss on fourth down, the Redskins marched 64 yards in five plays highlighted by Raban’s 32-yard romp into the end zone. The extra point kick by CJ Winters was good and with 8:07 left in the first quarter, the Redskins led 7-0.
On its next drive, St. Johns took over on its 41-yard line and behind the running of Richardson pushed down the field and on the sixth play of the drive, Richardson bulled in from the 4-yard line for a 14-0 lead.
Chinle, behind the hard running of Garrett Yazzie, controlled the clock through the first part of the second quarter, but again turned the ball over on downs at the St. Johns 21. Raban, running the option or scrambling from his quarterback position, gained 56 yards on four carries but fumbled on Chinle’s 21 where Shaydin Tsosie scooped up the ball and returned it 54 yards to the Redskins 22. After a penalty against St. Johns, Zack Toadlena covered 11 yards on a sweep to cut the score to 14-6.
St. Johns took just two plays to get the touchdown back as Michael Bushman covered 18 yards and then Richardson went 56 yards for the score with 6:28 left in the first half and a 21-6 lead.
Again the Redskins defense held serve as Wahl and Mark Cox had tackles for losses and the Wildcats punted. Lightning struck as Raban gathered in the punt at his own 14 went 86 yards for another Redskin score.
Bushman’s interception thwarted the next Wildcat drive setting up a 29-yard field goal by Winters and the score was increased to 31-6.
This time, lightning struck for the Wildcats as Tsosie gathered in the kickoff at his own 19 and ran 81 yards in just 11 seconds. Tsosie then passed to Hage Tsosie for the two-point conversion and the score of 31-14 held for the rest of the half.
Raban led the first drive for the Redskins second half to build the lead to 38-14 as he scrambled for 32 yards just one minute into the period.
Coach Jon Richardson elected to use mostly bench players for the remainder of the game. Chinle mounted a drive midway through the third quarter and reached the Redskins 3-yard line. After a Wahl sack put the Wildcats back to the 12, Jordan Winters intercepted a pass at the 1 and halted the drive. Jordan Winters’ 61-yard punt pinned the Wildcats inside their own 20 and they had to start all over moving the ball down the field.
Following a short drive and a 54-yard punt by Yazzie, the Redskins’ reserves took over inside their 5-yard line. Highlighted by a run of 25 yards by Trace Nielsen, St. Johns drove into Wildcat territory only to turn the ball over on downs. Behind the running of Shaydin Tsosie and Yazzie, the Wildcats drove 60 yards to score their third touchdown as Yazzie powered over from the 1. Toadlena passed to Shaydin Tsosie for two points and the score was 38-22.
The Wildcats capitalized on a Redskins fumble on the ensuing kickoff and took over on the St. Johns 42-yard line. From there on power runs by Dion Tsosie and scrambles by Toadlena, the Wildcats scored as time ran out on an 11-yard run by Toadlena. This brought the final score to 38-28 and St. Johns handed the former Redskins coach Morgan a victory on his special night.
St. Johns will travel to Miami to meet the 3-2 Vandals on at 7 on Friday night. Both teams defeated Scottsdale Coronado handily so this looks like it could be a closely fought game.
