EAGAR — Unfortunately for St. Johns, the Redskins lost for the 10th straight time in the Apache County rivalry game Friday.
Round Valley continued its dominance by winning 20-0. The last time the Redskins were on the winning sideline was in 2012 with a 21-7 victory.
The Redskins defense was strong throughout the game, but circumstances in the second quarter led to three Round Valley touchdowns and all 20 of its points. Both teams played shutout football the rest of the game, but the damage had been done.
Round Valley’s first possession ended when Jay Wahl and Asher Raban combined for a sack/fumble that gave the ball to the Redskins at their 42-yard line. The Redskins moved into Elks territory on their first drive but were stalled at the Round Valley 33 and turned the ball over on downs. Both defenses held on the next two series, but after a St. Johns punt was downed at the 50 the Elks started a drive that culminated with the game’s first score.
On the second play of the second quarter, quarterback Ryker Marble kept the ball and scooted 30 yards to break the scoreless tie. Kevin Flores split the uprights with his kick and Round Valley had a 7-0 lead.
The Redskins started the ensuing drive from their 20, and JT Richardson powered ahead for an 11-yard gain and a first down. The drive stalled and Jordan Winters set up to punt for the Redskins. The Elks blocked the punt and took over possession at the St. Johns 34. Marble went for it all on the first play but was rushed on his throw by the Redskins’ Henry Thompson and Tel Parker resulting in Michael Bushman making the interception inside the 5-yard line and the Redskins had thwarted Round Valley’s bid for a quick score.
The celebration for stopping the drive was quickly doused as the Redskins fumbled on the Elks’ 7. Marble quickly made up for his errant pass with a 7-yard run for the touchdown. The kick was wide and Round Valley had turned disaster into triumph for a 13-0 lead.
St. Johns punted on its next possession and the Elks returned the ball to the 18. After penalties were assessed against the Redskins, Round Valley had a first-and-goal on the Redskins’ 4. The Elks were penalized back to the 15 for holding and on the ensuing play, Bushman again made a great play. He read the option pitch perfectly and knocked it down, recovered the fumble and returned the ball to the 41. Once again, the St, Johns defense stopped another potential scoring drive by the Elks.
As this game had shown all evening, St. Johns was to follow good fortune with bad. Round Valley intercepted Clance Wiltbank’s pass and take over on the St. Johns 29. The Elks took two plays to cover the remaining ground with Kyle Clark scooting the last 20 yards for the touchdown. Flores’ kick was true and with 3:28 left in a disastrous quarter for the Redskins, Round Valley held a 20-0 lead.
St. Johns, behind the rugged running of JT Richardson, helped the Redskins control much of the clock for the second half. Richardson gained 103 yards on 19 carries and helped set up the only viable scoring opportunity for the Redskins. On an 18-play, 73 yard drive, the Redskins had the ball fourth-and-goal at the Elks’ 1. They ended up just short of the goal line on fourth down and Round Valley drove the field and the clock down to secure the 20-0 victory.
St. Johns hosted Scottsdale Coronado on Thursday. The score and details of that game will be featured in the Sept. 16 edition of the White Mountain Independent.
