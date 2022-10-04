EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks volleyball team took to the court against rival St. Johns in the Dome Sept. 28.
The Elks are lead by coach Erin Stoffel, who is in her first year coaching for Round Valley. Stoffel added she has previous coaching experience mostly related to club teams for around 10 years.
Stoffel acknowledges getting used to the new system for the girls could be a challenge as they learn a new style of offense that runs a faster-paced game with multiple options on the attack.
Stoffel indicated they run a little different structure on the team under a concept of the Core Four. These four “elected leaders” are the captains or leaders, and they determine the team’s direction. They are also in charge of team-building activities and finding ways to help develop the team and program.
Other things fans may notice from the sidelines is the implementation of a two-mistake strategy. If a girl makes two mistakes she gets pulled or substituted quickly to help avoid the compiling of errors. Stoffel said they feel like they have a strong bench that this rotation gives more good players an opportunity to get on the floor and perform while giving others a chance to collect themselves during the game.
She hopes the girls take a sense of work ethic and confidence when it comes time to leave the program and hopes they acknowledge a place to call “home” for the people who love and support them.
“St. Johns has a great team,” Stoffel said as she looked around the region and the teams RV will play. She hopes to help the Elks build a program that allows them to compete at the top of the region and make it to state as the program progresses.
For this night, the Elks took the first set against the Redskins 25-22. Both teams looked a little surprised as they tried to understand what just happened and calculate what to adjust. St. Johns gathered its composure and flipped the script on the Elks and took the next three sets 16-25, 14-25 and 17-25 to win the match.
