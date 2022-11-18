PHOENIX — The state boys and girls cross country championships were held on Saturday at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Snowflake and Blue Ridge participated in Division 3 and Round Valley in Division 4. Only the state champion and runner-up received team trophies, while the top 21 individual runners each earned medals.
Snowflake’s girls team finished third and was led by Addison Craner in fifth and Alysia Barlow in ninth. Ryleigh Smith, Evalyn Perez, Anna Lancaster, Abigail Williams and Kaja Brimall also were in the race for the Lobos.
The Lobos’ boys team finished fourth being lead by Trey Flake in 11th place. Andrew Kupfer, Trevin Flake, Conner Willis, Tate Lunt, Garrett Craner and Drason Farnsworth also ran for Snowflake.
For Blue Ridge, Steven Halls capped an impressive senior season with a fifth-place finish overall at a time of 16 minutes 16.3 seconds. Last year, Halls ran the course in 18:15, so he shaved almost two minutes off his time.
Rocky Brown also ran for Blue Ridge, while for the girls Gianna Girardi and Corian Fielding competed.
Coach Shana Atkinson felt the Yellowjackets team had a “fantastic season,” and she previously noted the amount of work she felt was put in prior to the season as contributing to the improvements.
Round Valley had two boys participate in Division 4, including Jonathon Madrid and Preston Myers.
Coach Josh Burton was hoping to get the team qualified for state but was happy that the program is growing and getting more participation on both the girls and boys teams.
A fun analysis of the course pace showed how the runners ran the first, second and the last mile of the race. Specifically it showed how runners “finished” the last portion.
Several racers from those listed had a strong final leg and passed other runners on the way to the finish line. Smith and Fielding each passed five runners, Addison Craner and Lunt each passed nine, Myers passed 10, Girardi passed 12, and Willis passed the most at 15 in the final stretch to close the race.
