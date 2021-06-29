Hundreds of people from Colorado to San Diego and everywhere in between met on June 19 at Sunrise Park Resort on for the very first Sunrise Park Resort Bull Riding Challenge.
Placed at the bottom of Cyclone the Bull Riding Challenge was a contrast to the peaceful forest, showing attendants and bull riders from all around the Southwest the beauty and more mild temperatures of the White Mountains.
Rodeos not being a regular event at Sunrise Park Resort, they had to bring in the dirt specifically for the rodeo along with all of the fencing and structures making the rodeo possible.
Honeycutt Rodeo of Alamosa, Colorado, provided all of the bucking bulls for the bull riding challenge.
The World Bull Riding started with the young Wooly riders ages 5 and under. These brave youngsters aided by their parents, guardians and helpful rodeo workers, strapped into protective equipment climbed onto the backs of some squirrelly meat goats. These little girls and boys held on as long and as tightly as they could but ultimately it was Wyatt Mckenna who rode the longest and was reigned the winner of the Wooley rider competition, with the score of 70. Mckenna ended the day with his first buckle.
Following the wooly riders, the calf riders ages 6 to 9 made their way onto the backs of the bucking calves. Then the steer riders ages 10 to 13. These young kids showed their bravery getting on the bovine and their excitement after was a good part of the entertainment.
After the younger ages the junior bull riders came out, ages 14 to 17, holding on the best they can with some challenging bulls. The difference in the junior bulls and the adult division being that the junior bulls are younger bulls or at least a little milder in nature.
There was a small intermission that also conveniently was met with some precipitation. While attendants went to get food like the Apache Burger in the concession others waited out the short downpour. The adult bull riding was then to start but not before a special flag presentation ceremony.
Veteran Butch Henry presented the flag not knowing that the person receiving the flag was his daughter, Jermayne Henry, who had just gotten back from deployment. The crowd shared the emotional moment as father and daughter embraced and her children came running out to meet their mother.
The ceremony continued with a singing of the national anthem and solid reminder of the sacrifice that our men and women are making to serve our country.
The rodeo clowns came out to the arena preparing for the bulls and their performances. One particular clown, Shotgunn, shared plenty of jokes and banter with the announcer of the event. All of the fierce bull riders hailing from Colorado, New Mexico, California and even from our own White Mountains did their best riding even fiercer bulls.
Each bull put up a unique fight, as expected from bulls that have been ridden by professional, elite riders. Each bull had its own name either referring to its intensity or to its physical characteristics in the arena when let loose.
Surely enough the bulls eliminated all who couldn’t hold on long enough and by the end it a young local Whiteriver man who out lasted all the riders. Timmie Cosay Jr., who has been riding his whole life, starting off as a wooly rider going from calf to steer to bull. This was his second buckle that he has won. His first was from Salt River.
Cosay says that this bull riding challenge would mark his most memorable experience riding so far.
