Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 38 points in Tuesday’s 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The first-round playoff series will resume Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

 Susan Wong/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — When the clock read triple zeros Sunday, the Phoenix Suns and their fans were left shocked.

In front of a rowdy and expectant crowd at the Footprint Center, the Suns had dropped their first game with Kevin Durant in the lineup to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series and set off an alarming wake-up call to start the postseason.

