Suns Torrey Craig

Suns forward Torrey Craig, right, has been a difference-maker in the Suns’ series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

 Alina Nelson/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Entering last week, the Phoenix Suns were coming off a disheartening Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Valley went from a fever pitch to a hushed silence from the shocking defeat as Phoenix lost home-court advantage and was forced to feel the wrath of playoff Kawhi Leonard.

The difference a week makes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.