PHOENIX — Whether they’ve traveled from across the country or live just a Tommy Townsend punt from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, fans hoping to experience a little bit of the 2023 Super Bowl without maxing out their credit cards can find plenty of wallet-friendly events to attend.
There are two big ones that cost just $20, and others are free of charge.
The first pigskin bargain is the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s, considered one of the premier events of Super Bowl week. The interactive fan experience will be staged at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix and will be open Saturday and Sunday and again Feb. 9-11.
“It (Super Bowl Experience) is the ultimate NFL experience in terms of, it is just like a theme park,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events for the NFL.
“You have a massive convention center that you can go into, whether you are 5 or 85, and find something to do. Fans can kick a field goal, run the 40 (-yard dash), see the Lombardi Trophy, the (championship) rings (from past Super Bowls), get autographs from NFL players and all things that are authentically NFL.”
At the NFL shop, fans can purchase limited-edition items and swag from all NFL teams, not just the Eagles and Chiefs, who will square off in Glendale for the title.
“This is a celebration of all 32 teams, not just the Cardinals, Chiefs or Eagles,” said Nicki Ewell, senior director of events for the NFL. “We really want to showcase this event as the crown jewel of our calendar and give something back to the fans.”
Organizers suggest that fans download the NFL OnePass app before attending the Super Bowl Experience to access a full list of attractions.
Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch, the national kick-off event of Super Bowl 57, takes place on Feb. 6 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Like the Super Bowl Experience, admission to the Opening Night event is $20.
“I am very excited for Opening Night,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL senior director of events planning. “It is the first time the two teams will be available in the market under the same roof other than game day. The teams are available to the media and fans can come, with tickets still available.”
There will also be live entertainment, NFL legend guest appearances and fan photo opportunities. Fans who attend also have a chance to win cash and other prizes, including two tickets to Super Bowl 57, with the NFL OnePass app.
Country music fans can RSVP to get on a waitlist to see two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs perform Feb. 9 at Arizona Financial Theatre. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are free. In addition to the concert, there will be exclusive giveaways, photo opportunities and more.
Not everything related to the Super Bowl is located in downtown Phoenix or in Glendale. Other events are scattered around the Phoenix Metro area, including Scottsdale.
Fans will find the ESPN Main Street Tailgate in historic Old Town Scottsdale on Main Street from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. The tailgate festivities are featured as the backdrop for ESPN’s coverage leading up to the Super Bowl 57 clash, including its “NFL Live,” and “Sunday NFL Countdown” shows.
There will be plenty of entertainment there with games, live music, western bars and food. Admission is free for all ages.
From Scottsdale, the party moves to Tempe where the sportsbook FanDuel is hosting a free party Feb. 10. The Killers will perform live and celebrities and NFL legends will compete in various sporting activities. There will be $100,000 in prizes given away and plenty of food trucks. The event takes place at Tempe Beach Park with doors opening around 6 p.m. and shows starting at 8 p.m.
Families looking for something to do need go no further than Chandler for the Play Football Family Festival. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, there will be plenty of activities for kids such as meeting NFL current players and legends of the NFL, participating in various drills, learning new skills, trying on equipment and more. There is no cost to attend; however, anyone who enters must sign a waiver first.
For fans who want to visit State Farm Stadium on game day but do not have a ticket, the record-breaking, largest tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday, hosted by Guy Fieri, is free for anyone who can manage to beat the traffic.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., the tailgate is a three-minute walk from the State Farm Stadium and features more than 20 different restaurant pop-ups and interactive dining experiences for fans. Diplo will perform live as the musical entertainment. Fans can register to get tickets; note that only 10,000 are available.
All of the events are undergoing final preparations to accommodate football fans from near and far.
“Specifically for Arizona, we have been planning these events for over two years to get to this point,” Finkelstein said. “We have been here since Jan. 9 building and getting everything set up. In football terms, we are at halftime, so there is still a long way to go.
“But we will continue to prep and are very excited for fans to enjoy all the events.”
