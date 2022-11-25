The Show Low Cougars’ football season came to an abrupt ending Saturday evening in a 21-7 loss against No. 1-ranked Thatcher in Phoenix.
A gallant effort by the very strong Cougar defense went for naught as fourth-ranked Show Low failed to score when deep in Eagle territory throughout the game played on a neutral field at Mountain Pointe High School.
Thatcher showed its strength on the first play from scrimmage as Cody Jones rushed up field for a 59-yard touchdown run.
Show Low’s Cutter Pepper blocked the extra-point attempt and the Eagles were up 6-0 only 19 seconds into the game.
The Cougars garnered a couple of first downs on their first drive but ended up punting to the Eagles at their own 34-yard line.
A holding penalty set Thatcher back and after moving to the Eagles’ 48-yard line, the defensive line forced a fumble and Jermey Kishbaugh recovered for the Cougars at the Show Low 46-yard line.
Nash Brewer passed to Ryan Kishbaugh for a first down at the Eagles’ 36-yard line and then rushed for a second first-and-10 at the 25.
After runs by Ryan Kishbaugh and Carson Cooper, Ray Pedraza scored for the Cougars from the 2-yard line. Calvin Morgan’s kick put Show Low up 7-6 with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
Thatcher reacted with a vengeance after being behind for the first time all year.
Ayden Bingham returned the kickoff to the Cougars’ 47-yard line and in six plays, all rushes, the Eagles regained the lead with a 1-yard run by Demian Oriero.
Jones ran for the two-point conversion and Thatcher regained a 14-7 lead just as the second quarter began.
The Cougars started on their own 30-yard line after a 17-yard return by Brewer.
Brewer passed to Pedraza for a first down at the 40, but then Thatcher’s defense and Cougar penalties began to make their presence known. An Eagle sack and a Cougar holding penalty forced the Cougars to punt from their own 21-yard line. Brewer’s 40-yard punt gave the ball to Thatcher back at the Eagles’ 39-yard line.
The Cougar defense held serve with the help of a Pepper tackle for loss that forced the Eagles to punt. Pepper then blocked the punt and the Cougars went on offense at the Thatcher 18-yard line.
On the third play of the drive, Brewer hit Colton Tidwell with a 12-yard touchdown strike. Jubilation turned to sorrow when the Cougars were caught holding on the play to nullify the score.
After an incomplete pass and another penalty, Show Low turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles’ 31-yard line.
After 11 rushes by the Eagles took them to the Cougar 5-yard line, a pass from Brandon Napier to Oriero gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead.
The Cougars moved to the Eagles’ 24-yard line and with only 10 seconds left on the clock, Morgan attempted a 40-yard field goal. The attempt was short and Thatcher held a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Behind by two touchdowns to the top 3A team in the state didn’t seem to be enough of a hill to climb so fate intervened negatively for the Cougars.
Brewer, the Cougars’ junior quarterback who had taken a severe hit in the first half, was held out for the second half.
Pedraza, a senior, handled the snaps in place of Brewer, who was named the 3A Northeast Offensive Player of the Year. The Cougar defense was game and held Thatcher scoreless in the second half, but the Show Low offense was inconsistent without its leader and also went scoreless.
Show Low’s defense held the Eagles scoreless on every drive in the second half. Fumble recoveries by Cooper, Pedraza, and Jermey Kishbaugh foiled the Eagles three times but penalties, sacks and an interception kept the Cougars from mounting a serious attack on a very strong Thatcher defense.
Show Low coach Carlo Hernandez had praise for his team, especially the defense, as the Cougars concluded the season as 3A Northeast champions with an 11-3 record.
Thatcher, undefeated in 13 total games this season, advanced to the state championship game and will face Mesa Eastmark at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Phoenix Desert Vista High School.
The Firebirds defeated Tucson Pusch Ridge 45-10 in Saturday’s first state semifinal game at Mountain Pointe.
Eastmark and Thatcher have squared off once this season with the Eagles winning 31-30 in Thatcher.
