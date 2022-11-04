EAGAR — The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets visited the Round Valley Elks on Oct. 28 for the first time in years.
In fact, the fall of 2011 was the last time these two teams met in the Round Valley Dome, with the ’Jackets taking that matchup.
Years later, the Elks had the chance to regain the winning hand in the dome and did that last week with a 42-12 victory.
Round Valley was once again lead by starting quarterback Ryker Marble who made Blue Ridge pay with several long touchdown runs and some throws to match.
Marble played well most of the evening, capping another successful season of growth; yet he left the game late due to an awkward tackle that left him flexing his leg unnaturally.
The ’Jackets received the opening kickoff and drove to around their 45-yard line. They turned the ball over on downs, giving the Elks good starting field position.
Marble scored on a 3-yard scamper after a short series for the Elks. Round Valley held Blue Ridge on the next drive and took the ball back.
The drive was capped with an 18-yard pass from Marble to Jordan Elmer.
Marble intercepted a pass on the ’Jackets’ next drive to give the Elks another short field. The drive endcd with an 8-yard run by Kyle Clark to put the Elks ahead 21-0 in the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Blue Ridge senior Elam Antonelli raced 95 yards up the middle for the first touchdown for the ’Jackets.
The teams exchanged punts on the next possessions, but the Elks later scored again on a 33-yard throw from Marble to Elmer for a 28- 6 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Elks added to the score with runs of 46 yards by Marble and 74 yards by Brett Jordan. The ’Jackets added a score on a 36-yard pass from Luke Berlin to Samuel James.
Neither of the ’Jackets’ extra-point attempts was successful, and the final score was 42-12.
Although the game would reflect a little lopsided win, the ’Jackets came to play. The group was scrappy and required the Elks to work for everything they got. It appears youth dotted the lineup for the ’Jackets, and while the initial years can be tough, there appears to be a bright future for Blue Ridge football.
Blue Ridge had several offensive philosophies and most of them revolving around not allowing the quarterback Berlin, a freshman, to get hit. In this aspect they succeeded. Their plays were quick-hitting, and the Elks rarely got a chance to even get a hand on Berlin.
Another wrinkle for the ’Jackets was a no-huddle offense. They lined up on the ball and made the call based on the defense showed by the Elks. This is a more common practice among football teams as it gives them an advantage to call plays based on either the formations or the players on the field.
The Elks jumped up a spot in the final rankings that moved them to sixth in the 3A. Round Valley will host Florence in the dome at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
As the bracket breaks down, the Elks were able to avoid meeting up with either Thatcher or Show Low in the early rounds as they are on the other side of the bracket.
Still the playoff road will require facing Florence and if successful, a presumable matchup with Tucson Pusch Ridge would be a second-round option.
