ASU baseball

Arizona State infielder Jacob Tobias celebrates as he crosses home plate in Tuesday’s 13-10 win over Grand Canyon.

 Mary Grace Grabill/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Across seven innings, nearly everything clicked exactly right for Grand Canyon University’s baseball team. Unfortunately for the Antelopes and luckily for Arizona State, they play nine.

And so ended a remarkable meeting between the Valley rivals Tuesday night, with the Sun Devils scoring nine runs in the eighth inning to seal a 13-10 comeback win and capture their sixth victory in a row.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.