Arizona Kerr Kriisa

Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa is among the players the Wildcats are losing to the transfer portal and said on his podcast, “It’s sad to leave Tucson but it is what it is.”

 Wesley Johnson/Cronkite News

TUCSON — Following a disappointing March Madness campaign for the Arizona men’s and women’s basketball programs, a flurry of players are ready to leave Tucson and enter the transfer portal. For coach Adia Barnes, a roster rebuild is on deck with six women leaving the program, and Tommy Lloyd now needs to plug a major hole in the Arizona lineup come the 2023-24 season.

Tucson is losing Kerr Kriisa and Adama Bal from the men’s side, while the women’s team must find a way to replace Paris Clark, Madi Conner, Lauren Ware, Lemyah Hylton, Lauren Fields and Kailyn Gilbert — all of whom have declared for the transfer portal this offseason.

