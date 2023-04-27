Cardinals white uniform

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was among the players showcasing the team’s new uniforms Thursday night.

 Reece Andrews/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — For the first time since 2013, a new face will be running the show in the Arizona Cardinals draft room during the upcoming NFL Draft.

And with eight picks – including the No. 3 overall choice – the Cardinals have options available to fill some holes in a roster that has a lot of them in the first draft conducted by Monti Ossenfort, the club’s new general manager.

