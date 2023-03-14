NASCAR United Rentals 500
Buy Now

William Byron is on a roll after earning his second consecutive win Sunday at NASCAR’s United Rentals 500 Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway.

 Grace Edwards/Cronkite News

AVONDALE — As things stood with 11 laps remaining in Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway, only one caution had come out in the previous 301 laps.

However, the next two caution flags completely flipped the narrative of the race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.