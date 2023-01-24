EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks hosted the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets on Friday at the Dome in Eagar in a 2A vs 3A match-up of mountain teams that left one team struggling in the fourth quarter.
Initially, the game looked like a battle of the big men as the Jackets put forward 6-foot-5 Nate Padilla and 6-foot-3 Payja Hinton. Round Valley countered with a combination of 6-foot-5 Treyson Merrill and 6-foot-7 AJ Dozier. The bigs definitely had an effect on the game by a combination of scoring and blocking or altering the shots of the shorter players coming into the middle. However, they mostly negated each other down low in the key.
The game started slow as both teams had games the previous night, and it took the first quarter for them to get going. The Elks led 7-4 after the first quarter, with both teams missing opportunities to score. The Elks held a similar lead heading into halftime, with each team getting more comfortable in the evening matchup.
The second half started hard for the Jackets, with some calls resulting in a technical foul. The Elks extended their lead to 24-16 lead with around 4 minutes to go in the third, and Reid Granillo of Blue Ridge hit back-to-back 3-point shots to shrink the lead back to 2. These shots kept the Elks from pulling away, and the teams battled back and forth for the rest of the game.
The Elks found themselves in a similar position to the Jackets late in the fourth, as they also had some calls and a technical foul. The difference in timing made the difference in the game. The Jackets were able to battle through, while the Elks seemed to struggle. Round Valley had chances in the last minute with shots that would have tied or put them up in the game, but the Jackets got away with the win at 43-41.
The Jackets are in a tough 3A East Region and are currently ranked No. 5 behind Snowflake, Holbrook, Show Low and Payson. At the state 3A level they are currently ranked at No. 10.
The Elks are No. 1 in the 2A North Region, but are No. 23 in the state in the 2A division.
The Jackets are heading into the teeth of their regional contest with two games still pending against Snowflake and Show Low, in addition to more games against regional opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.