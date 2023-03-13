ASU basketball
ASU guard Jamiya Neal, dribbling swiftly across the baseline against USC, came off the bench and finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

LAS VEGAS — Thirteen seconds in, Desmond Cambridge Jr. stepped into a jump shot and swished the first bucket of the game to put the Arizona State men’s basketball team ahead. It was a lead the Sun Devils would never relinquish.

In the team’s most complete performance of the year, ASU (22-11) held the lead for more than 39 minutes en route to a 77-72 victory over USC (22-10) Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

