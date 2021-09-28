Franko Harris got the first score of Blue Ridge’s 49-0 win over Buckeye Odyssey Institute on Friday with a 3-yard run right up the middle. Sammie Montoya also got on the board with a touchdown run at the 8:27 mark of the first quarter, and the Yellowjackets’ defense had no problems with the Minotaurs to start the contest, getting multiple three-and-outs.
Blue Ridge wasn’t done in the first quarter. Quarterback Hunter Martinez hit Montoya for a score and a 20-lead. Cody Wallace scored at 1:14 to make the score 27-0 to end the first quarter.
Seth Slaughter busted out for a long score making it 34-0.
The Minotaurs’ defense was big up front but couldn’t combat the Yellowjackets’ blocking. The offense for Odyssey didn’t do much better as it couldn’t pass the 50-yard line in the first two quarters.
Jace Barton scored on a long run with 2:35 left in the second quarter making it 43-0. Blue Ridge looked tough going into halftime with a commanding 43-0 lead.
Hershel Gregg and the ‘Jackets’ defense kept the the Minotaurs offense in check with some hard-hitting stops. The ‘Jackets put it in cruise control as Barton got his second score making it 49-0 with 5:23 left to play.
Blue Ridge (3-2) had six different players score touchdowns plus held the Minotaurs scoreless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.