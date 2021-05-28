SHOW LOW — A visit to the Second Knoll Target Range on the first Saturday of each month will find youth between the ages of 9 and 17 having a blast, both literally and figuratively, through the White Mountain Young Guns program.
Parents who live with a budding firearms enthusiast might consider enrollment in the program.
Brian Moffat, Young Guns class instructor and owner of Extreme Defense USA, began shooting firearms when he was 12 years old and was living in the Verde Valley. Moffat then continued to train at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility, the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s shooting range in north Phoenix.
Now in Snowflake, the father of nine has been a firearms instructor for 15 years.
Moffat is certified by the Department of Public Safety and the National Rife Association. He also trains security officers according to federal guidelines in both Phoenix and Tucson.
“I’ve been leading this program for about three years after Brenda Silva, president of White Mountain Shooters Association, asked for a volunteer since she was traveling a lot coaching Olympic hopefuls.” Moffat said.
Moffat instructs two classes the first Saturday of the month at the range: Introduction to Firearms from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an Intermediate Class from 1 p.m. to 4 for youth who have successfully completed the introductory class and have demonstrated safe firearms practices.
Intermediate students will be taught shooting from various distances, different positions and increased difficulty in order to challenge and sharpen their marksmanship skills. Students will also be introduced to other disciplines within the shooting sports available at Second Knoll Target Range such as: Bullseye, Steel Challenge, Precision Long Range and more.
“Later in the summer we will advance into long-range, high-powered rifles,” Moffat said.
Very exciting stuff for youth with an interest in firearms.
The objective of the program is to educate and instruct youth in the safe handling of firearms and to guide them as they discover their niche in the shooting sports.
Students are expected to bring their own .22 gauge rifle and 100 rounds of rim fire ammunition for the class, though rifles with ammo are available if a student doesn’t own one.
The Young Guns class is free of charge. The introductory class is limited to 10 students at a time, though many graduate quickly and enrollment numbers fluctuate. For reservations, call 928-593-9563 or email Moffat at extremedefenseusa@gmail.com.
Moffat will be at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Show Low from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday if you would like to meet him in person.
Outside of the free youth classes, Moffat also offers personalized firearms and self-defense instruction, camps and more through Extreme Defense USA.
The range is located on US 60, 4½ miles east of the 77/60 intersection in Show Low.
