Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce announces an all-ages “Nock the Halls” archery shoot, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Cost is $15 to participate and proceeds from this event will go to help area families in need.

A silent “Twelve Days Before Christmas” auction will be held at 1 p.m., and will be featured on Facebook Live.

Interested persons can sign up at Round Valley Patriots, 367 N. Main, Suite One, Eagar (behind Dairy Queen). For more information, call 928-333-2939, or text 928-651-9278.

