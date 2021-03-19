SPRINGERVILLE—The prospect of a cannabis cultivation and infusion operation near the Springerville airport which is being developed by a company called White Mountains Flower, L.L.C. took another turn last week when t he Town of Springerville ordered WMF to “cease and desist” building structures until the company gets the permits required by town codes. The operation has run into roadblocks seemingly at every turn.
Background
The Town of Springerville has leased land it owns near its airport to a company called White Mountains Flower, L.L.C. (WMF) which has begun construction of a number of greenhouses to grow cannabis to be sold to wholesale suppliers. The town accomplished that by approving a lease and development agreement with WMF, and changed zoning ordinances to accommodate the facility. The town hopes to create new jobs and add replacement jobs expected to be lost with the pending closure of two units of a nearby power plant.
Pushback by residents
The move to accommodate the grow operation has provoked fierce pushback from some residents whose objections run the gamut. They complain about the road going to the farm not being adequate, that the workers are being mistreated by the company, that the farm will use too much water, that there were not enough environmental studies done, that the town violated open meetings laws and conflict of interest laws, (a town councillor took a job as the WMF’s general manager) that the town-owned parcel of property at issue is not even in the town but in the county, that town leaders tried to hide official town meetings, had poor COVID protocols during town meetings, and finally that the fact that the town manager isn’t there anymore is just another sign of scandal.
The group of residents has also voiced their concerns to the Apache County Board of Supervisors, The Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona. The former town manager and the current town attorney have denied wrong doing.
The FAA
On top of that, the federal government got wind of the plan and the Phoenix Airport District Office of the Federal Aviation Administration, of the US Department of Transportation sent a letter to the town in January with a copy of an internal memo from the FAA’s Office of Chief Counsel dated October 1, 2020. The letter and memo explained that because marijuana is illegal under federal law, the town could face criminal prosecution, and continued federal funding for the airport could be in jeopardy.
The town promptly responded to the FAA and urged that there is no cannabis “currently” at the airport, so they are not in violation of anything.
Cease and desist
After the entry of the FAA into the equation, the town held a special meeting on March 8. According to the draft minutes, the council went into executive session which is not public. They agreed to “work with White Mountains Flower,” and hire an attorney to address the FAA’s “restrictions.” Whether the initial glow of a new business opportunities for the town and WMF are seriously dimmed is unknown, but the draft minutes also discuss hiring an outside building code firm to “review what is happening on the property.” The also discussed authorizing town staff to ‘issue a cease and desist order” for unidentified “construction” there.
Two days later, Interim Planning and Zoning Administrator Tim Rasmussen did just that. The order requires WMF to submit a detailed site plan identifying the electrical, water and sewer facilities and buildings.” This will “also assure that the project meets appliable (sic) Industrial Zone setbacks and building code setbacks between buildings.” The submission of a site plan is not mandatory, says Rasmussen.
The town also now requires WMF to get permits, presumably from the town, for a carport, guard shack, freight containers, and proof that the general contractor has the “correct active licensing,” and that goes for the subcontractors, too. Finally, and this was a demand from some residents, that the project must comply with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Storm Water Prevention Plan.”
The letter concluded: “The Town of Springerville hereby orders WMF to stop all work on buildings and improvement that require a building permit until after the appropriate permit is received for the work.” The order does not apply to “the greenhouses or the already permitted 8,000 square foot building,” stated the letter.
It’s pointless to speculate at this point about the mood of the parties to this venture, the town and WMF, after the rough start. If there is already an 8,000 square foot building there, is clear that WMF has already invested a significant amount in the endeavor. And it seems that the town is taking steps to ensure that the farm still happens, as evidenced by its stated desire to hire an attorney to deal with the FAA’s “restrictions.” Additionally, Acting Director Rasmussen says the submission of a site plan will “assist the town in coordinating the extension of water and sewer lines to exactly the location where they are needed on the site.”
It appears that the parties are working to resolve the site plan, permits and coding issues, but it remains to be seen how they will get around the FAA’s position, once the code-compliant, permitted buildings start housing cannabis. If word gets around about White Mountains Tomatoes, it will appear that the FAA got its way.
(2) comments
RT writes "(a town councilor took a job as the WMF’s general manager)", I believe it was the mayor. I believe another town councilor was also employed. There was/is definitely a conflict here not to mention the entire process stinks.
Was just there. The place is crawling with construction workers. What cease and desist order?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.