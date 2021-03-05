The Town of Springerville has leased land it owns near its airport to a company called White Mountains Flower, L.L.C. (WMF) which has begun construction of a number of greenhouses to grow cannabis to be sold to wholesale suppliers. The town accomplished that by approving a lease and development agreement with WMF, and changed zoning ordinances to accommodate the facility. The town hopes to create new jobs and add replacement jobs expected to be lost with the pending closure of two units of a nearby power plant.
The move has been controversial and some residents have loudly objected to the process.
In January, the Federal Aviation Administration got involved and sent to the town a copy of an internal memorandum from the FAA’ s Office of Chief Counsel which concluded that airports which accommodate the production of cannabis, apparently Springerville isn’t the only town that has come up with the idea, is contrary to the strings attached to the town’s funding agreement with the FAA. The memo also threatens criminal charges against towns or cities that allow that activity at their airports, because marijuana is still illegal under federal law.
On Feb. 10, several weeks before the deadline set by the FAA to respond, the Springerville Municipal Airport responded to the FAA’s concerns by way of a letter from Sean Kienle, the airport manager. He reports that the operation is not currently in violation of federal laws “as they are not growing, cultivating. distributing, dispensing or possessing any controlled substances at this time.” Further, that the lease of terminal space for the administration of the operation has been terminated and the “temporary vehicle parking of construction crews and the storage of construction equipment has terminated and they will no longer use Airport property for these purposes.”
In other words, because the operation hasn’t started growing cannabis yet, there’s no violation. That WMF is no longer leasing space at the airport to administer the project and workers are now parking in a different place, possibly across the street from where they had been parking. It remains to be seen whether WMF will proceed with its original plan, and what the consequences will be from the federal government.
