SPRINGERVILLE — The real owners of the parcel of land that the Town of Springerville leased out to White Mountains Flower, LLC have sued WMF and the town of Springerville in the Apache County Superior Court. The Plaintiff, Robbie and Chris Corporation, is a for-profit business entity in good standing in the state of Arkansas according to that state’s secretary of state. The corporation sued the town and WMF for negligence, nuisance and trespass for leasing out a 19 acre parcel to WMF that the corporation claims is owned by them, not Springerville. Plaintiff also sued the town for “inverse condemnation.” There is no dollar demand specified, but the suit alleges that the amount at issue exceeds $300,000.
As with any legal dispute, the defendant is presumed not to have done the wrongs alleged — that is up to a jury or a judge.
The lawsuit
Robbie and Chris Corporation (four of the officials listed in the incorporation records share a last name of Robertson — possibly accounting for the name) owns the land near Springerville airport and a deed filed in 1983 with the Apache County Recorder proves that ownership, claims the suit. But even though the town didn’t own the parcel, it leased the parcel to WMF on December 10, 2020 for a reported amount of $9,600 per year for 25 years. WMF, which planned a cannabis grow facility there, proceeded to build its farm and “poured concrete slabs, dug irrigation ditches, water retention ponds, trenches, (and) grading of the Property;” as well as a large, fenced compound, stated the complaint. And along the way WMF allegedly violated certain rules promulgated by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. As a result of such violations, fines and remediation costs are typically assessed against a property owner. In this case however, ADEQ told plaintiff that under the circumstances, it would not fine the corporation but the true owner can’t use the property in any manner until plaintiff obtains a ADEQ permit and a “remediation plan for stormwater,” claims Robbie and Chris Corporation.
The suit alleges that plaintiff didn’t know what was going on in Springerville because the lease, which was recorded, had no legal description of the property in it. Then plaintiff learned that the 19 acres it has owned for 37 years in Apache County was being developed as a cannabis farm, and it demanded WMF vacate the property which WMF did. But according to the suit, WMF removed only re-usable materials and left “a significant amount of damage and debris at the Property;” and that “The trespass of concrete, equipment, trash and destruction of the Property...” has damaged the corporation.
That problem is the basis of the trespass and nuisance claims, the negligence claim focuses on the defendants’ alleged lack of care in the simple task of checking public records to identify the true owner. The condemnation claim is brought under an Arizona statute that allows the winner of that claim to collect attorney’s fees and costs in connection with that particular claim.
The plaintiff did not sue individual members of the town council and erroneously mentions a “Rube Llamas,” probably meaning former Town Councillor Ruben Llamas who reportedly relocated to Eden, Arizona where WMF has taken its business — more about that later. Llamas is no longer on the town council and had taken took a job with WMF in Springerville, after voting in WMF’s favor on matters before the council.
Defendants WMF and the town haven’t filed answers yet and there’s no indication in court records that the defendants have been served with the complaint, attachments and summones, yet. In fact the case has been placed on the court’s “inactive calendar” for dismissal if service is not accomplished soon. It is possible that plaintiff has held off on service so that the parties can talk things over before more legal expense and costs are incurred. In the event a settlement is not reached before the dismissal deadline, it is a simple matter for the plaintiff to affect service and the defendants will have 20 days from the date of service to file their answers. The plaintiff made an allegation in the complaint that it had timely served a notice of claim on the town within six months of discovering the damage, which when suing a governmental agency is a required step before a case can proceed. Plaintiff stated that sixty days has transpired from the service on the town clerk of the notice of claim; therefor, under ARS 12-821.01, the corporation’s claim is deemed denied, and litigation may proceed.
MWF sought $6 million from Springerville
In August, White Mountain Flowers, LLC demanded $6 million from the Town of Springerville in damages from the ill-fated endeavor. Like Robbie and Chris, it also served a notice of claim on the town clerk, but there is no information available about how the town responded, if it did. WMF’s lawyers with regard to the notice of claim are identified by letterhead as Zwillinger Wulkan PLC, a law firm in Phoenix. In the that claim, WMF urged that Springerville told WMF that the town owned the land that it leased to WMF, but the town actually did not own the land. That, says WMF is a “material misrepresentation” and caused WMF damages. Whether WMF examined land records before signing the lease is not yet known. As an aside, in 1983 Arizona had only been in the United States for 71 years and the land ownership records may have been harder to fathom.
WMF has since set up shop in Eden, Arizona, according to the claim. Eden is an unincorporated community in Graham County near Safford, founded in 1881. In Eden, WMF’s “net annual rent is $500,000.” By contrast the agreement with Springerville called for $9,600 per year for 25 years, meaning that the difference “will cost White Mountain Flowers $12,500,000, before 40-year extension are exercised,” stated claim. Not only that, says the claim, in Eden, WMF “was required to give certain percentage rent concessions to its new landlord, beginning with White Mountain Flower’s (sic) first harvest, that may amount to approximately $1,000,000 a year for 25 years, totaling a loss of approximately $25,000,000, plus 40 years of extension and inflation, “ stated the claim.
WMF also claims that relying on its agreement with Springerville, the LLC “expended no less that $3,500,000,” to advance the Springerville operation, which WMF considers lost.
Finally, the demand for $6 million may go up: “If a lawsuit is filed, White Mountain Flowers (sic) will seek damages substantially exceeding that amount.”
The 60-day mark since the service of the claim in August has come and gone, and there is no Arizona state or federal lawsuit discovered in court records on the web. Emails and calls to the town clerk and WMF’s attorneys went unanswered. It’s possible that the two sides are talking as well, holding back any litigation in an effort to come to some accommodation.
There is an insurance company of sorts for municipalities to cover losses the municipality may incur in legal disputes. The Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool covers 77 of Arizona’s 91 towns, said Sheri Reintjes, the Branch Vice President of AMRRP. She told the Independent during a phone call that Springerville is indeed one of the Pool’s members. The details of Springerville’s specific policy with AMRRP are unknown, but damages sought by the plaintiff in this case (as opposed to officer shootings or slip and fall cases in public buildings) might be covered. If so, typically a government defendant, in this case Springerville, will “tender the defense” of any lawsuit to AMRRP attorneys or to defense attorneys the Pool contracts with.
