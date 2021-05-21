SHOW LOW — Brandon Weiss, a 5th grader at St. Anthony Catholic School, was recently named to the 2021 Academic All-American team of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).
Weiss finished as the top 10 archer in his grade level in the 2021 NASP National Tournament and will attend the NASP World Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June.
According to a statement from the school, Weiss provided an excellent scholastic example for all NASP participants in 47 states, eight Canadian Provinces, and nine other countries this year.
NASP is a different kind of team sport, as it is open to any student with access to an available program or certified instructor. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible. It is a school program for students in grades 4 through 12, with an overall objective to boost educational performance. Students enrolled in the program learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and various other life lessons helpful to individual success in both the classroom and in life. Program curriculum provides units of study which meet both state and national educational standards and is designed to be integrated into a school’s physical education curriculum.
Researcher Terrence Dwyer has conducted multiple studies which suggest that exercise directly impacts greater success in school. His research found that exercise improves both in-class behavior and overall academic performance and that even when one experimental group exercised four times more per week than their control peer group, their “loss” in studying time did not translate into lower academic scores. Exercise is clearly a catalyst to learning.
Since archery is inherently dangerous, NASP developed specialized instructor training to create uniform lesson procedures to assure safety for students, instructors, bystanders, and facilities. Teachers have two choices for certification. One option is NASP basic archery i nstructors which includes eight hours of instruction or basic archery instructor trainers, which includes 24 hours of instruction. To date more than 90,000 people have been certified by NASP.
Archery Equipment used in NASP has been standardized to be safe, durable, economical, and most importantly, a fit for almost every student. Learning the process of shooting is stressed far more than actual scores. The only bow used is a Genesis compound which has no let-off and can be adjusted from 10-20 pounds in draw weight at any draw length. The only arrow used is the Easton 1820 aluminum Genesis arrow.
While competitions are not required, they are still one of the most exciting aspects of the program, because it provides time for the archers to enjoy the rewards of all their hard work and parents, family and friends to get the pleasure of watching their students compete. NASP will have awarded $50,000in random scholarships, with randomly selected 100 archer participants receiving a $500 post-secondary education scholarship this year alone.
The NASP National Tournament was held virtually this year. Schools were required to hold a shoot during the official event window of April 8, and May 8 on an official NASP range of their choice and submit their scores via website or use the organization’s new scoring app.
Dr. Tommy Floyd, NASP President said, “Educators have had a significant challenge since the pandemic began. It has really made it difficult for them to meet the needs of their students. We are thrilled that, despite a significant drop from last year, we see such a continued emphasis on academics for students involved with our program. We know that even during a pandemic, NASP educators and coaches are stressing the importance of good grades and continuous improvement. I believe that this reflects very positively on the kind of individuals that work with our student archers in schools across our many jurisdictions academics matter!”
Aaron Lucky, President of Easton Technical Products said, “I‘m grateful for the educators, coaches, and NASP staff who worked so hard and exhibited such dedication in an extremely challenging year. It’s very rewarding to see so many students positively impacted by a program that rewards both athletic and academic success.”
It goes without saying that young Brandon Weiss has accomplished a big thing. St. Anthony School principal, Bryan Yorksmith stated, “Congratulations and good luck, Brandon.”
