PHOENIX — The St. Johns volleyball team climbed the state tournament bracket wall that was stacked against it and finished as runner-up in the Division 2 on Nov. 11 in Phoenix.
“Take State” is the poster hanging above the girls locker room door that the players would touch as they left the locker room during the season, but the journey to this point started much earlier.
The program is led by coach Joy Whiting with Cambria Waite and Celeste Robertson as assistants. Whiting has been involved in the program as assistant or head coach since about 2011. The last time the Redskins were in the championship game was in 2013 vs. St David, a year after schools’ realignment.
St. Johns players have participated in club teams over the years to develop in the offseason. With the school’s size it is vital that they also play winter and spring sports. Whiting indicated that it is harder to do significant club time, or even offseason work, due to girls’ time demands. Coaches want the girls to play on other school teams even if it means they get less volleyball time during the rest of the year.
As they start volleyball preparation, Whiting indicated there are many contributing factors to their success, starting with player talent. Numbers do matter, and depth is vital to program growth. Hard work is central to their philosophy on defense yet learning how to play under control is a delicate balance in encouraging the girls to be aggressive and work hard.
The Redskins won the 2A North Region and were ranked No. 10 in the state, which put them in the play-in bracket of the state tournament. The play-in bracket takes teams ranked 9-24, and those team play a game with the winners moving on to face the top eight teams that received a bye.
In the play-in, St. Johns beat Glendale Prep on Nov. 1 and moved into the playoff bracket to face No. 7 Tombstone. Of the 16 teams in the bracket, only St. Johns and Tombstone are public schools. The other teams are prep, Christian, charter or private schools of some sort.
St. Johns beat Tombstone to advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Chandler Prep. Whiting didn’t think that many people gave the Redskins any consideration for advancing past the quarters, but they outplayed the Titans and won 3-0. Whiting said St. Johns played a clean game with minimal errors which allowed them to control the match.
Next up for the Redskins was No. 3 Trivium Prep in the semifinals. St Johns won the first set 25-19, while the Knights answered and won the second set 25-18. The Redskins regrouped and took the third set 25-19 and the final set 25-23. Whiting talked about the focus during the week leading up to this match focusing on defense and preparing for one of the top players in the state and who could score from all over the floor. Again the game was clean for St. Johns and it took advantage of errors by the Knights.
The championship game matched No. 5 Phoenix Country Day against the Redskins. St. Johns came out strong and won first set 25-17, but the Eagles won the next three sets all by 25-17 to claim the championship. Whiting talked about how PCD had an impressive player who put the ball on the floor where she wanted to and it made it very difficult for the Redskins to block or dig balls that led to points.
A few days after the game, Whiting said she wanted the girls to understand how well they did. Yes, they fell just short of that last step, but the march they took against schools that nobody gave them a chance of beating is incredible.
Whiting knows the girls who come through her program will face challenges and hard things in life. She hopes that as the girls move on in life that they recognize that they can do hard things, and they can be the person they choose to be. They don’t have to settle for what society may tell them they should be. She wants them to do those things in their life they feel are worth pursuing. “Be good, and be tough, and speak up” for yourselves are additional words of guidance from Whiting.
Finally, Whiting acknowledged the tremendous amount of support the team receives from the community. Obviously they were supported by parents and family, but they were also supported by the community in general. They made the long trip two weekends in a row to come and support the Redskins. “It was a big deal and it was a movement in the community,” Whiting said. In the end, she does not want the story to be forgotten just because they didn’t bring home the championship trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.