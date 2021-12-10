The St. Johns Middle School wrestling team finished in first place Nov. 20 at a middle school-level tournament in Cottonwood.

Placing for the St. Johns team were:

• Rylee Wagner, second at 63 pounds

• Ben Trickey, second at 68 pounds

• Easton Lee, fourth at 73 pounds

• Alon Tryon, fourth at 78 pounds

• Ryker Musgrove, first at 78 pounds

• Carson Knight, fourth at 83 pounds

• Keyton Musgrove, first at 88 pounds

• Gunner Haelbig, third at 93 pounds

• Reece Crosby, first at 98 pounds

• Vincent Tullie, third at 104 pounds

• Trace Nielsen, third at 133 pounds

• Carson Thomas, second at 142 pounds

• Amon Jessop, second at 154 pounds

• Taft Crandel, fourth at 167 pounds

• 180 Hector Mireles, fourth at 180 pounds

Also wrestling and scoring team points were Sam Winters (13) and T. Platt (4).

As a team, St. Johns scored 252.5 points and registered 35 pins at the Mingus tournament. The team finished the season Dec. 9 in the White Mountain League finals in Winslow.

In regular season matches, the team went undefeated in the White Mountain League.

The head coach is Stuart Nielsen, and the assistant coach is Shane Johnson.

