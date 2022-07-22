ST. JOHNS — The St. Johns Pioneer Days celebration has begun. This annual tradition began in 1879.
Preston and Raelene Raban are chairpersons for the 24th of July celebration, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preston said “the history goes clear back to when the early settlers came into this area. They were called by their leader, Brigham Young, to try to colonize and expand throughout the Western United States. They were called to come here and serve and to basically settle this area. The reason the 24th of July is significant is that this is the date that we share with the early pioneers, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who entered the Salt Lake valley, that was a significant day for them. It’s always been a significant date for us too; we are also members of that same faith.”
The Rabans explained that each year a theme is chosen for the 24th of July. This year they chose “We each have a story.”
“This is a religious celebration for us, but it’s really for the community. We wanted to bring the community together because there are settlers from all different religions and not necessarily even religions, but just families that helped settle this town. In fact, we weren’t necessarily the first ones that were here. When we were thinking about the theme of what we would do, ‘We each have a story,’ we were really trying to have everyone come together because this is a community of different cultures and religions. That’s what makes up this community and it’s what makes it so great. We’re trying to really include all of that. All different kinds of religions are going to be part of the parade. We have really made a strong bond with all different groups. It’s not an exclusive celebration,” said Raelene.
Friday’s festivities start with a corn hole tournament at St. Johns City Park, at 10 a.m., sign up by 9:30 a.m. There is a small fee to participate. At 1 p.m., the play “Saturday’s Warrior” will be performed at the St. Johns High School auditorium. This is a free event and will be performed again on Saturday at the same time and location. For a sneak peak of the performance go to www.facebook.com/StJohnsPioneerDays and look for the July 17 post. You will be hungry by 5 p.m. so head on over for a steak fry at St. Johns City Park, upper ramada. The fee is $8 per person.
Of course there is a rodeo, sponsored by the St. Johns Rodeo Association. At 6 p.m. Friday, the action begins with an open rodeo, along with a wild horse race and roping. On Saturday at 6 p.m. spectators will be entertained with a ranch rodeo. To learn more go to www.facebook.com/StJohnsRodeoAssociation.
One special event has its roots from the old days when pioneers traveled across the country in wagons. It’s called the Campfire Circle. “There’s people that have lived here for years and years and haven’t participated in it. We’re really trying to change that this year. The idea of circling the wagons, back in the early days, was kind of a protective thing where you circle the wagons and eat and dance and enjoy each other’s company. You’ve all seen it, in the old westerns when these pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religion and other people who made the trek across the country to the West, would come under attack, they would circle the wagons up to protect themselves. The only thing we do that has a direct correlation with what the early pioneers did is that we’re trying to invite everybody. This is a representation of who we are as a community; we stand together, we are a circle of friends. We circle to take care of each other and protect each other. Everybody is welcome. We need to be together on that. Especially now, when it is so important that we take care of our friends, family and loved ones. So, we’re trying to get the word out that we want everybody to come and eat and visit and see friends. It’s just kind of a neat experience. That’s what the early pioneers did at the end of the day. They circle their wagons and prepare for the night and entertain each other through music and through good visits and tell stories. We encourage everyone to reach out to their neighbors and everyone and invite them. Hopefully it’ll be a bigger event this year,” said Preston.
The Camp Fire Circle will be held Friday afternoon beginning at 4:30 next to the St. Johns City Airport. Bring your dinner and gather with neighbors, friends and family. A family dance for all ages will follow at 8:30 at the park’s tennis courts for $5 per person. A Pioneer Days 5K and fun run will kick off the Saturday festivities in the St. Johns Park, at the lower ramada, starting at 6:30 a.m. Check in at 6.
A 1-mile run will start at 7 a.m., check in at 6:35 a.m. Same day sign-ups are available, however t-shirts will not be guaranteed. Medals and/or awards will be given to the fastest time.
The parade is set for Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. on downtown Main Street. Floats will include classic cars and decorated ATVs. Winners will be selected and cash prizes will be awarded. (If you haven’t signed up to enter a float, so sorry it’s too late).
