ST. JOHNS — The St. Johns Pioneer Days celebration has begun. This annual tradition began in 1879.

Preston and Raelene Raban are chairpersons for the 24th of July celebration, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Preston said “the history goes clear back to when the early settlers came into this area. They were called by their leader, Brigham Young, to try to colonize and expand throughout the Western United States. They were called to come here and serve and to basically settle this area. The reason the 24th of July is significant is that this is the date that we share with the early pioneers, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who entered the Salt Lake valley, that was a significant day for them. It’s always been a significant date for us too; we are also members of that same faith.”

