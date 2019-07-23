2019 St. Johns Pioneer Days
Photo courtesy of Amber Shepard

Pammy Crosby, leading her pony J.J., offered a ride to a happy passenger at the Campfire Circle dinner held last Friday as part of Pioneer Days in St. Johns. Other activities included in the event were the Saturday parade and rodeo and many others. See more Pioneer Days photos in our online Photo Gallery section.

