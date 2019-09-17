St. Johns Remembers 9/11 with Freedom Walk

ST. JOHNS – It has been 18 years since the tragedy at the Twin Towers changed America forever. Actions of terrorists led to new security measures and new wars. An entire generation has grown up in the shadow of these events, never knowing a life before September 11, 2001. The Freedom Walk in St. Johns was created for the purpose of making sure we never forget, and so that generations who were not even alive during that time will always remember.
This year marked the 14th year of the annual event. It drew in a crowd of around 75 participants this year, including many families with small children. The walk began at 5 p.m. at the local post office and continued downhill for about half a mile to the veteran’s memorial located next to the St. Johns Northland Pioneer College campus. Mothers pushed strollers while an ambulance and police vehicle guided and protected the crowd as attendees walked down main street.
At the memorial, a ceremony involving singing, music, and the sharing of memories commenced. The focus this year was on sharing with the next generation, so that they would know how life changed in America. “Let’s show these children what it meant that day,” Rhonda McCarthy said.
Ruthie Price, the orchestra teacher for St. Johns middle and high schools, offered to go first. “I wanted to hear my mama’s voice,” she recalled of that morning. “And then today, my daughter posted what she remembered of that day, and that she just wanted to call and hear her mama’s voice. It makes you know how important families are, and to draw them close and love them, because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Tim Udall, a Vietnam veteran, shared his story about how he was stranded at an airport the morning of September 11th when all air traffic was grounded. “It was uncharted waters for the United States,” he said of the day. “Up until that time, we lived a pretty simple life. You weren’t afraid for anything. You knew the communities were safe, that the airports were safe. And now, it’s changed, especially for our children and grandchildren.”
“As a teacher, today is a very hard day on us,” Mary Jo Raykovitz shared. “We relive 9/11 every hour that we get new kids in our class, because we don’t want them to forget. But my goodness, is it draining to relive that day so many times, every September 11th. But we’re going to do it because we know that [the children] need to remember.”
Raykovitz has been helping with the 9/11 Freedom Walk for five years now, after seeing that the McCarthy family needed some help managing the event. The event is special to her because of her experience as a local middle school teacher and because many of her family have been in the military, including a nephew who served just after September 11th, and a son who is currently deployed.
The Battle Hymn of the Republic was sung after volunteers from the crowd shared their memories, and pizza and drinks were handed out by the McCarthy family. People continued to share long after the close of the event, while candles were lit and children played around the memorial statue of the late Cpl. Joe McCarthy.
“The community of St. Johns is so patriotic. It’s just a beautiful place to live,” Raykovitz said.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.