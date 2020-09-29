This year's Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Show Low, Arizona will begin Oct. 26, 2020 at 5.30 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming Catholic, being confirmed, or who desire to learn more about their Catholic faith are welcome. Call 928-537-2543 St. Rita's Church office to register.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Porter gets probation
- Whiteriver woman assaulted, shot, killed
- Forward motion for Show Low Chamber
- Kompo moving dispensary to Show Low
- Vernon Elem superintendent resigns unexpectedly
- Snowflake schools confirm first COVID-19 cases
- Politicians take opposite sides to legal pot
- White Mountains swelters in 'extreme drought'
- Rawlings case delayed for unusual appeal
- Murder suspect arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Rawlings case delayed for unusual appeal (30)
- Flake just lost support (22)
- Hemp vs. THC St. Johns (9)
- Senate candidate Rogers compares herself to Wisconsin gunman (8)
- Woman beaten at care home, dies (8)
- Politicians take opposite sides to legal pot (7)
- A moment of courage showed us a man's soul (6)
- Liberty (6)
- Letters to court 'stricken' during Blackwood's sentencing (5)
- Are we nearing civil war? (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.