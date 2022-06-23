While many residents live cautious, attentive lives under the threat of natural disasters on the White Mountains, most can breathe a small sigh of relief this weekend.
In a press release Friday, the city of Show Low announced that the proclamation by Mayor John Leech Jr. on May 26 enacting a Stage 2 fire restriction will be terminated. Starting Friday, all fire restrictions implemented in unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo counties, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Snowflake, Taylor and the Apache-Sitgreaves Forests will be lifted, beginning at 8 a.m.
The press release mentions that the White Mountain Fire Coordination Group met on Wednesday to discuss current weather and fire conditions. With the recent surge in rainfall and general precipitation conditions in Show Low and its neighboring cities and towns, the group felt it was appropriate to lift all fire restrictions.
This, of course, means that most White Mountain locals are once again authorized to participate in activities that have been banned for the past month.
Locals are now at liberty to build campfires, discharge general firearms, and resume most mechanical and industrial work duties, such as welding.
The city of Show Low said, “Fire Safety is always a high priority for the city of Show Low. While restrictions are lifted, we ask our citizens and visitors to stay vigilant in helping to prevent forest fires by exercising caution while enjoying recreational activities in our area.”
This month commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the Rodeo-Chedeski fires that threatened the White Mountains in June 2002.
This announcement comes only 24 hours before the start of the White Mountain’s Hot Balloon festival, currently scheduled between Friday and Sunday.
