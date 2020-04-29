ARIZONA — Gov. Doug Ducey has asked residents of Arizona to continue to follow the stay-at-home order he first issued on March 31.
Today, the governor announced a phased re-opening of the economy, similar to that advocated by the White House, based upon a downward trend in reported illnesses and increased testing.
Additional details will be available later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.