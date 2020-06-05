It’s not every day you get to meet a premier flight warrior, but CAP Cadets often have unique opportunities during their cadet careers. One such opportunity happened to Cadets from Show Low Squadron 210 who had a virtual guest visit today. A former CAP cadet from (CA425) Tehachapi Composite Squadron 46, called in. Now a USAF Major, Kyle Harrington was on the call for a presentation tailored just right for virtual Aerospace Education!
USAF Maj Kyle “Tuck” Harrington is an accomplished T38 and B2 Instructor Pilot. Maj Harrington is assigned with the 13th Bomb Squadron at Whiteman AFB Missouri.
Maj. Harrington presented his past accomplishments and how he has progressed in the Air Force to become an instructor pilot of the B2. His past experiences were CAP, ROTC, Embry Riddle and to include Officer Training School.
His first initial flight training was in the T38, which he said he loved flying! After rigorous evaluations, he then went on to become a pilot of the B1 and then on to the B2. After many flight hours, he was approved to become a flight instructor for the B2. He has since provided flight instruction to approximately 40 pilots in the B2. HIs flight time to date is around 2300 hours and his longest flight mission was in the B2 at about 25 hours, plus an additional 12 hours preparation time.
Maj. Harrington talked about the experiences he has had in the B2 program, he enjoys flying the aircraft and talked about the long hours you need to train for physically. He emphasized to the cadets how mentally and physically fit you have to be to endure the flight forces.
Maj. Harrington also stressed the importance of what a cadet does now in life to achieve their goals. How importantly it starts at this time and don’t wait until you are a Senior in high school. The cadets asked several good questions and really enjoyed their time with Maj. Harrington. Several cadets stated they wanted to join the Air Force and fly, Maj Harrington gave them some specific information on obtaining the small goals first, and then to set yourself up to do exactly what you have in mind.
I can’t thank him enough for his time and attention today. It is a success story that many of the adult leaders in CAP get to reflect upon. Cadets become the future leaders of our nation. Their solid desire to excel, to serve and with that, our grateful appreciation for their commitment to the security of our community, state and nation.
