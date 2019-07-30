NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved the latest installment of a $123,000 state and federal grant that gives the county a front-seat ticket to the nation’s ever-evolving war on drugs.
The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s Byrne Grant knits together every county and police force in the state in an effort to cope with an international drug trafficking network with huge effects in every community in the nation.
Most of the money goes to pay for prosecutors and police officers, with some funding for things like lab testing and a national fingerprint database. In 2018. The program focused on breaking up drug sales and distribution rings, but in practice about 82 percent of the resulting arrests were for simple possession.
“Through the Byrne grant, we are able to have dedicated attorneys that punish offenders of drug trafficking in Navajo County,” said Lynda Young, office manager for the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. “This grant, funded through the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, allows our attorneys to work closely with law enforcement, strengthening collaborations with other agencies, resulting in stronger investigations. We expect to deprive these dealers and manufacturers from profits through seizures and forfeitures. These efforts will slow down the drug operations in our county that impact drug-related robbery and theft, drug-related domestic violence, drug-related child abuse, drugs ripping apart families and drugs invading our schools.”
In 2018, some $318,000 went to Gila County, $225,000 to Apache County and $234,000 to Navajo County. So Gila County got far more money, although it has less than half the population of either of the other two rural counties.
The statewide report on the fund offered a glimpse of the progress of the nation’s long, losing, very costly war on drugs. A lot of the money from the grants comes from the seizure of the assets of people convicted of drug crimes – including cars and houses.
The report revealed dramatic differences between counties when it comes to both how much money they received through the state and federal grant program, as well as the results.
For instance, the county-by-county reports showed that about 80 percent of the drug arrests in Gila County were for possession – compared just 29 percent in Navajo County. So Gila County’s spending a lot more money per capita than either Navajo or Apache – but most of the money has gone into arresting street-level users rather than the networks that distribute and sell the drugs. Perhaps that accounts for Navajo County seizing $2,500 in drugs for each dollar received through the grants while neighboring Gila County seized just $51 per dollar spent – at least in 2018.
Each county in the 2018 summary also provided a narrative of a couple of big cases. Those summaries suggest that many of the cases result from random traffic stops rather than from elaborate investigations. Since 1988, the program has handed out a total of $367 million in grants and helped account for 129,000 arrests, according to the 2018 summary prepared by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
The 2018 year-end report detailed the grants received by each county for the police apprehension category – which totaled some $3.2 million statewide. That total included $1.3 million from the federal government, $1.1 million from the state government and a $821,000 local match.
The reports showed marijuana still accounts for many of the arrests and most of the value of the drugs seized in most counties, despite the widespread availability of medical marijuana and the legalization of all uses of the drug in Colorado and California. Marijuana-based arrests and seizures have been declining, while arrests for meth and heroin have been on the rise. This reflects the nation’s latest drug epidemic, which started with prescription drug abuse and has now morphed into a big rise in the use of heroin. Areas like Navajo, Apache and Gila counties have been especially hard hit.
The nation has invested heavily in trying to stamp out the use and sale of psychoactive drugs in the past 30 years, with decidedly mixed results.
The nation spends an estimated $51 billion annually on investigations, arrests and incarcerations for drug use, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. The so-called “war on drugs” in the US has produced the world’s highest incarceration rate. The US locks up 714 out of every 100,000 residents and Arizona locks up almost 1,200 of every 100,000 residents. The US has 5 percent of the world’s population and 22 percent of its prisoners. The incarceration rate has increased five-fold in the past 40 years. People arrested for drug crimes account for about 21 percent state prisoners and 55 percent of federal prisoners.
Roughly 1.5 million Americans are arrested each year for drug offenses, with differences in incarceration rates for blacks, Native Americans and Hispanics when compared to whites. For instance, African Americans account for 35 percent of drug arrests but 74 percent of those sentenced to prison for drug possession.
Various studies have found little long-term effect on the availability or use of illegal drugs as enforcement efforts have waxed and waned – or targeted one drug or another.
Navajo County Highlights from 2018 (from annual report)
• Arrested a Winslow couple selling drugs, who had a video surveillance system in their home that essentially recorded all their illegal activities, including smoking methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, and engaging in violent domestic fights (at times involving weapons) in front of their two small children. Sometimes, the children tried to break up the fights. The father of one of the suspects’ worked for Navajo County Court Security. He made multiple threats to Navajo County, and specific Law Enforcement Officers, after hearing of his daughter’s arrest. He was eventually terminated for those actions. The Department of Child Safety took the two children, who were eventually placed with other family members. The couple was released on bond from their arrest, only to be arrested again weeks later in Yavapai County for transportation of over a half pound of methamphetamine. They face charges in Yavapai as well as their initial charges with Navajo County. This drug trafficking operation resulted in the seizure of 1.75 pounds of Methamphetamine, 22 guns, and the arrest of 22 individuals associated with this criminal enterprise.
• A Navajo County Sheriff’s K-9 unit assisted with a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 40 EB near Holbrook,and found 12 pounds of marijuana and a 1.5-pound package of a white powder, heavily sealed in plastic. The car’s occupants denied any knowledge of the package, which police took to the lab for testing. The results came back as pure Fentanyl. By following procedure and airing on the side of caution, the deputies avoided a potentially dangerous exposure.
• A K-9 Deputy assisted in an arrest on Interstate 40. The driver and the passenger had conflicting stories on their travels, and there were multiple indicators of illegal activity. After a search of the vehicle, more than $13,000 along with marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. The methamphetamine was even mixed in with the money. A check through police and FBI data bases revealed one of them was part of a large methamphetamine drug ring involving the East Side Crips. The FBI is trying to wrap up their case on the Crips and information we have found during our investigation, including jail calls, will aid in the takedown of this major crime syndicate involving a major gang.
Apache County 2018 highlights:
•A “drug interdiction operation” on Interstate 40 between May 7 and May 11, 2018, intercepted 13 illegal drug loads, resulting in 28 arrests in total. Seizures included 747 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of THC oil, 2 pounds of marijuana wax, 3.3 grams of heroin, and 20 pounds of methamphetamine as well as $10,853 in U.S. currency. Some of the subjects arrested were discovered to be involved in federal level investigations
• A federal indictment closed a 2015 case involving a 30-pound methamphetamine seizure The seizure case started as a collaborative investigation with the U.S. DEA and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were involved in a large drugtrafficking organization, where numerous people were indicted on federal drug trafficking and murder charges as a result of the investigation.
• In December, Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement K-9 Officers assisted with four arrests after making traffic stops on U.S. Interstate 40, near Chambers, Arizona. Officers discovered 154.5 pounds of marijuana and 2,095 THC oil vials. The arrests led to the issuance of numerous search warrants, which led to numerous drug-related arrests and the seizure of several firearms.
• Apache County Special Crimes Enforcement Team (SCET) members seized 47 pounds of marijuana and 30grams of methamphetamine, with the use of confidential informants. The case expanded into outlaw motorcycle groups operating in the rural areas of eastern New Mexico and Northeastern Arizona.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
