Arizona firefighters continue to toil on the superheated edge of disaster, with record temperatures, kindling-dry fuels and new fires flaring almost daily.
Despite the terrible conditions, crews have held the line on the big, currently active fires scattered across the state. Still, the forecast calls for near-record temperatures and extreme fire conditions across much of the state for the next week.
The White Mountains have been largely spared the worst of a bad fire season so far, but the slow build towards monsoon conditions will likely deliver a series of dry lightning storms across much of the state before rainfall begins to bring the danger down.
Lightning sparked the Horton Fire on Wednesday, just five miles Northeast of Hannigan Meadows south of Alpine. Some 40 firefighters with five engines, a dozer and a water tender rushed to contain the blaze — burning mostly through dead snags and downed trees in the Wallow Fire Scar. As of Wednesday, it had grown to 40 acres.
Other much larger blazes also bedeviled firefighters across the state, struggling with both record temperatures that hit 117 degrees in Phoenix, topped 100 in Payson and lurched into the 90s in Show Low.
The Telegraph Fire near Superior has grown to 166,000 acres, but is just 72% contained. The fire has produced numerous evacuation alerts, but exhausting efforts by 1,000 firefighters with air tanker support have so far held key fire lines – often anchored on highways.
The Telegraph and Mescal fires have now officially merged into a single 220,000 acre expanse of burned chaparral and desert grasslands. The Telegraph Fire has damaged at least 20 structures since it started on June 4 about 1.5 miles southeast of Superior. It has grown by more than 15,000 acres since last Tuesday and is now considered 59% contained.
The dry thunderstorms have complicated efforts, causing the fire to make wind-driven runs — sometimes outflanking fire crews. “The Telegraph Fire received outflow winds from cells building over the White Mountains in the later afternoon,” said the latest update in Inciweb. “Winds increased dramatically with gusts near 40 mph driving uncontained fire downslope to the south past Dripping Springs Road. After the outflow winds dissipated, fire returned to moderately active southerly growth through Sonoran Desert grass, brush, and cacti.”
In the Verde Valley, the Cornville Fire briefly threatened a small community after it started from unknown causes on June 13. The fire grew to 1,240 acres, but is now 92% contained. Crews are working on mop-up operations, with a wary eye on the developing storm systems.
The dangerous Slate Fire started on June 7 and is now 53% contained, at 11,435 acres. Some 177 firefighters continue to work the line, finishing containment lines and bracing for another week of extreme fire weather.
Closer to home, the 3,550-acre McDonald Tank Fire is 95% contained and the 3,000-acre Boggy Creek fire is 70% contained. Both fires started in May in the White Mountains, burning through the debris of previous major fires. Crews have strong containment lines established, but the extreme weather could kick the wildfires into renewed activity.
The National Weather Service says Arizona’s currently the most endangered state in the country, with a band of “extreme” fire weather running from the southeast corner of the state, up through the Sky Islands and along the Mogollon Rim all the way to the Grand Canyon and the extreme northwest corner of the state.
The whole rest of the state swelters in “high” or “very high” fire weather.
The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff has issued an extreme heat warning for most of the state, with high temperatures between 100 and 120 for all elevations below 5,000 feet.
The excessive heat warning covers lower elevations of Navajo, Yavapai and Coconino counties as well.
Moreover, most of New Mexico along the border with Arizona — especially adjacent to the Navajo Reservation and the White Mountains is covered by a “hazardous weather” warning as well as an extreme heat warning.
“Critical fire weather and very hot conditions will continue for much of the region through the weekend,” said the notice. “High-based showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening through Saturday across portions of central and soutehr Utah. Expect occasional lightning and gusty, erratic microburst winds.”
Thunderstorms will flirt with the White Mountains, but probably won’t deliver enough moisture to ease the extreme fire conditions, according to the forecast.
For Show Low, the forecast for the weekend calls for highs in the mid-90s, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms – but no more than a 20% chance of rain.
National Forests throughout the state remain in Stage II fire restrictions, which bans all fires, outdoor smoking, target shooting and other risky activities like welding, using explosives, charcoal fires, and use of any acetylene or other torch with an open flame in the National Forests.
The fire dangers is listed as “very high” in the Alpine and Lakeside ranger districts and “High in the Black Mesa and Clifton” districts of the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest. The danger is down to “moderate” in the Springerville Ranger District.
