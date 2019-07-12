Summer paddle time
File photo

Warm summer days offer the perfect opportunity to get out and paddle on area lakes, as these folks did at Fool Hollow Recreation Area. Just remember to always wear a lifejacket.

Warm summer days offer a great opportunity to paddle the area's lakes, as these folks did at Fool Hollow Receation Area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.