SHOW LOW — Effective immediately, Summit Healthcare has revised its visitor restrictions put in place on March 16, 2020. These restrictions are to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and the flu. Our patients, providers and staff are our number-one priority.
Effective immediately visitors will no longer be allowed on Summit Healthcare Campus, which includes the Main Hospital, Outpatient Pavilion and Outpatient Surgery Center. There are four exceptions to the visitor restriction:
• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them per day.
• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them per day.
• Special needs patients, including dementia or visually/hearing impaired patients may have one support person with them per day.
• Surgical patients may have one support person day of surgery.
“We understand this will be challenging; however, we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our healthcare workers and the community,” says Angie Fabian, Chief Marketing & Development Officer of Summit Healthcare.
Summit Healthcare is screening staff, providers and visitors to prevent anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms from being in patient areas. The screening takes a few minutes and includes questions and temperature check.
For those who are concerned they may have come into contact with COVID-19 and are having respiratory issues such as trouble breathing or have a fever greater than 100.4 please come in to Summit Healthcare’s Emergency Department.
Summit Healthcare is asking if you have a fever, cold or flu-like symptoms, allergies, or feel run down, go to SummitCares.net, a doctor will call you back as soon as possible. Due to high volume of calls wait times have increased. For more questions the Poison Control hotline is available to answer questions and can be reached at 844-542-8201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.