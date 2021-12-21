SHOW LOW — With the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Summit Healthcare, along with most healthcare systems across Arizona, are beyond capacity.
In the past several weeks, Summit Healthcare has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 emergency room visits and hospitalizations. In October and November, Summit Healthcare treated 762 COVID-19 patients, these numbers include admitted patients as well as COVID-at-Home Patients.
The high levels of COVID-19-related admissions jeopardizes Summit’s ability to provide the care needed to those with non-COVID-19 related illnesses or injuries. Access to healthcare statewide is being seriously threatened by COVID-19. ICUs across the state are at full occupancy. Daily, Summit Healthcare is beyond its capacity, with nowhere to transfer patients. The Summit Healthcare Medical Executive Committee, with support from the Governing Board and the Executive Leadership Team, are readying the hospital to move to Crisis Standards of Care (CSC).
Crisis Standards of Care guide medical decision-making during a public health emergency or disaster when the demand for resources greatly exceeds their availability.
Triage under Crisis Standards of Care is a “last resort,” and will only go into effect after all possible treatment options have been attempted and resources are exhausted. When this happens, the focus will shift from the individual patient to the collective need of the community, where the goal is to do the most good for the most people.
Throughout the COVID-19 response, Arizona hospitals have proactively planned and made resource adjustments to prevent the need to implement triage under Crisis Standards of Care. Adjustments include, repurposing patient care areas, limiting non-emergent and urgent surgeries, modifying staff assignments and bringing on additional staff.
Hospitals have cooperated in developing and staffing Arizona’s Surge Line to provide critical care consultation and load balance admissions of COVID-19 patients so that no single hospital becomes overwhelmed. Summit Healthcare will continue to evaluate the need for Crisis Standards of Care based upon staffing, bed availability and supplies.
Hospitalizations can be avoided by being fully vaccinated and boosted. About 85% of COVID-19 ICU patients are unvaccinated. Summit Healthcare pleads with community members to protect themselves and preserve access to healthcare resources for their friends and neighbors by getting vaccinated.
A drive-thru vaccination clinic, offering initial vaccinations, second shots and booster shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summit Healthcare Outpatient Pavilion, 4951 S. White Mountain Road, Building A. Vaccines are also available at other locations throughout the region, to include local pharmacies and some primary care offices.
