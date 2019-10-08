Summit ribbon cutting

Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center CEO Ron McArthur and the chairman of the governing board Paul Watson cut the ribbon at the Outpatient Pavilion as staff and local dignataties look on at Saturday's VIP Open House.

 BY Trudy Balcom The Independent

SHOW LOW — Members of the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center staff, local officials and representatives of NexCore Group gathered Saturday to mark the completion of the hospital’s more than $80 million construction project, the largest in Show Low’s history. Guests had an opportunity to tour the new Outpatient Pavilion, Outpatient Surgery Center and Administrative Building and enjoy lunch.

