SHOW LOW — Members of the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center staff, local officials and representatives of NexCore Group gathered Saturday to mark the completion of the hospital’s more than $80 million construction project, the largest in Show Low’s history. Guests had an opportunity to tour the new Outpatient Pavilion, Outpatient Surgery Center and Administrative Building and enjoy lunch.
Summit marks completion of expansion project
Trudy Balcom
Trudy Balcom is editor of the White Mountain Independent.
