Summit Healthcare is offering monoclonal antibody infusion therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.
The treatment provides REGEN-COV (casirivimab and indevimab) therapy through intravenous infusion for adults and adolescents who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 symptoms, including hospitalization or death. RGEB-COV is an FDA-approved emergency treatment.
Patients who are eligible to be treated at the Summitt Healthcare COVID-19 Therapy Clinic must have a provider’s order and meet the following criteria:
Must be 16 years of age or older;
Must weigh 88 pounds (40 kg) or greater;
Must have had a positive laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) result;
Onset of COVID-19 symptoms (Day 0) is within the last ten days;
Must not be hospitalized;
Must not require the use of oxygen.
Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms should contact their primary care physician’s office. After a positive COVID test, if the provider deems it an appropriate treatment, an order will be sent to Summit Healthcare for scheduling.
A patient fact sheet with further information about monoclonal antibody treatment is available at summithealthcare.net.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for vaccination. Summit continues to urge community members to consider being vaccinated to help slow the spread of the virus.
