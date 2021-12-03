Snow-making has been continuing at Sunrise Park Resort in Greer, and the resort is set to open for skiing on Friday, Dec. 10.
Management plans to open the Midway and Bunny trail slopes first and expand to other trails as soon as possible.
Day passes are expected to be available online by Monday, Dec. 6, and will be discounted from normal season rates until the rest of the mountain opens.
Monday through Thursday rates will be as follows: adult, $69 full day/$59 half day; youth, age 13-17, $54 full day/$44 half day; junior, age 7-12, $45 full day/$35 half day; senior, age 65-74, $54 full day/$44 half day; super senior, age 75 and up, $29 full day/$19 half day, and children age 6 and under, $20 full day/$15 half day.
Sunrise Park is a partner resort on the Indy Pass, which provides two free days to all Indy Pass cardholders. All unrestricted season pass holders can purchase an Indy Pass for 30% off.
The park asks that those wishing to ski at the resort purchase tickets online; tickets can be loaded onto an existing Sunrise One Pass or Day Pass, or may be loaded onto a new card for $5 upon arrival after purchasing online.
On-site sales will be available, but may have extended wait times and are subject to a $5 on-site fee and the one-time $5 media card.
Holiday and night-skiing will be available on the following schedule: after Christmas through New Year’s Day (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), Martin Luther King weekend (Jan. 1-17) and Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 19-21).
Costs for holiday/weekend and night skiing will be: adult, $77 full day/$67 half day/$39 night; youth 13-17, $62/full day/$52 half day/$35 night; junior, 7-12, $52 full day/$42 half day/$30 night; senior 65-74, $62 full day/$52 half day/$35 night; super senior 75 and up, $35 full day/$25 half day/$25 night, and children 6 and under, $25 full day;$20 half day/$20 night, although children under 6 are admitted free with a ticketed adult. A child day pass requires a $5 media card one-time purchase.
A one-time $5 media card is required for all day pass purchases. A media card will be issued on-site when retrieving pass, but all on-site ticket purchase will be $5 more.
For more information, call Sunrise Park at 855-735-7559.
