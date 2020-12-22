GREER — In the midst of warmer weather and no new snowfall predicted during the Christmas weekend, Sunrise Park Resort continues to prepare for Christmas Weekend.
Sunrise is working diligently in opening as much terrain as possible for skiers and snowboarders. Sunrise is offering the Bunny Hill attraction, newly added obstacle course jumps at the base of Pinedale and a designated sledding hill for all families alike.
The Pizza Shack and Crowndancer Café are currently open and the Day Lodge will open in time for Christmas weekend with “Grab-n-Go” food services. Not only is warm weather limiting full mountain enjoyment, limited trails continued to be a concern as snowmaking efforts faced an unforeseen setback. Visitors earlier in the week saw large equipment in the front yard of Sunrise.
Crews worked night and day to continually track the snowmaking support systems failures which have limited Sunrise’s snowmaking capabilities. Once snowmaking repairs are complete, snowmaking efforts will focus on Midway trails. Sunrise is committed to ensure trails are prepared for skiers’ enjoyment but also to ensure skiing is on safe terrain. Colder weather mid-week assisted snowmaking but natural snow is what Sunrise Ski Park wishes for on Christmas weekend.
Sunrise Ski Park is ensuring our guests are safe while enjoying our mountain. Covid preparedness continues as guests are required to wear face masks, practice six feet separation, hand sanitizers are available throughout the property, locker rooms are closed to limit crowd gatherings, customers are required to use their vehicles to prepare for skiing, and designated staff will clean all public access areas and touch-points.
The ski rental shop will continue to limit amount of patrons within the building, social distancing mazes will be set up for lift locations, and the lifts will have social distancing rules in place by single pass skiers, groups, and families skiing together.
Sunrise Ski Park continues to make strides in offering more as the season progresses. Keep watch for updated conditions by downloading the SNOWLEDGE Official Resort App for daily conditions at Sunrise. Also, keep watch for update promotions, packages, special events at www.sunriseskipark.com or by calling 855-735-SNOW (7669).
