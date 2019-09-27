The voters in the Blue Ridge School District have the upcoming opportunity to reaffirm our investment in the future of our students by continuing the maintenance and operations (M & O) override that has been in place since 2014. This will not involve any additional tax increase but will continue the rates in effect at this time.
Funding for our local schools has been partially restored by the state but there are more needs than are currently being met. Reduced classroom sizes, programs such as art, music and gifted programs, and full-day kindergarten are all important for the children and parents of Blue Ridge School District.
With your help our school district will be able to continue providing these programs. A strong vibrant education system is something our community has always been proud of and I would urge you to consider these factors when you cast your vote. Please join me in voting YES in November.
Stephanie Irwin
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.