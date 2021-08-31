Susan Dean

Susan Debra Dean was born on April 12, 1951, to Eugene and Lou Reinert and passed away on August 22, 2021. Sue was married to Eckard Dean for 42 years. She brought one child to the marriage, Bill, and Eckard brought two, Eckard Jr. and Kim. Together they had 2 children, Aaron and Dustin.
The funeral service will begin 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Christ Temple Church, 19444 N. 35th Avenue in Glendale, Arizona where the viewing will begin 1 hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
