UPDATE re: Heber/Overgaard Subjects:
According to a Facebook post on the Navajo County Sheriff's website earlier today, all subjects wanted in connection with the counterfeit money incident have been taken into custody and we are no longer looking for any additional suspects.
Sheriff Clouse wants to sincerely thank the citizens for calling in your tips and leads. Having a working relationship with all of our communities is invaluable and always appreciated!
HEBER/OVERGAARD - Navajo County released an urgent message at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
At this time Navajo County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is looking for three subjects: a white male (pictured), a white female 5'6 155 blond hair (no photo available) and a black male (pictured), involved in a police incident in the Heber-Overgaard area.
They allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit money and threatened the store clerk. Subjects were last seen on foot in the Overgaard area near Dollar General.
Subjects should be considered armed and dangerous, DO NOT approach or attempt to contact.
If you have pertinent information, contact NCSO by calling 911 or 928-524-4050. Updates will be posted to social media and www.311info.net, please DO NOT call dispatch for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.