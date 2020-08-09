HEBER/OVERGAARD - Tall Timbers Park is currently closed. Heber-Overgaard Fire Distruct is assisting Navajo County Sheriff's Office with a suspicious device near the racquetball court.
Awaiting resources that may take several hours to arrive.
The public is asked to please avoid the park area.
Updates will be provided on the Wmicentral.com Facebook page.
