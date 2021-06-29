The Second Knoll Target Range is located on Apache Sitgreaves National Forest land. Due to extreme fire danger and resources already battling existing fires, the entire Apache Sitgreaves National Forest was closed Thursday and will remain closed until Sept. 1 unless rescinded earlier.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Update on bike race tragedy
- Boozy fight leaves one AC woman shot, another bashed with shovel
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks
- Forests shut down and Navajo County declares a fire emergency
- Pickup rams bicyclists Saturday morning, Suspect named
- Lakeside man arrested on 30 counts of child molestation
- Persnikkity's celebrates 10 years in business
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert
- Show Low welcomes Jacob Allen, new airport manager
- Heber man avoids attempted murder charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Pickup rams bicyclists Saturday morning, Suspect named (16)
- Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit (13)
- Don't blame us? (7)
- We need more food (6)
- Questioning DUI arrest (5)
- Referendum petitions vetted (5)
- Too poor to die? (5)
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks (4)
- The House feels blessed to have people hang out at their place (4)
- DUI school bus driver avoids prison (4)
- Anti-maskers and science (4)
- ACC to investigate Frontier Communications 9-1-1 outages (4)
- Forests shut down and Navajo County declares a fire emergency (4)
- Can't cross the street (3)
- Messy Post Office? (3)
- Crazy is as crazy does (3)
- Hand count in Georgia (3)
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert (2)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (2)
- Mental Health (2)
- Fire crews battle unfriendly fire weather in northern Arizona (2)
- Emergency Management warns of illegal fires (2)
- Against fracking (2)
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77 (2)
- A Flock of Deer (2)
- Vaccinations are working (1)
- Solterra to begin transformation into Bridgewater White Mountains this summer (1)
- More than 150,000 acres on fire as state swelters in "exceptional" drought (1)
- Explaining CRT (1)
- What was your favorite summer job? (1)
- Avoiding the crowds (1)
- SCOTUS protects Affordable Care Act (1)
- Aluminum supply-chain issues temporarily halt license plate production (1)
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County (1)
- Wyrick Fire sparked (1)
- Will your house survive an ember storm? (1)
- Bill could harm workers (1)
- Taking too many (1)
- Teach a man to fish, or not (1)
- Learning to cook during a pandemic (1)
- Mexican Wolf Range Riders Program: a big win for rural Arizona and Arizona ranchers (1)
- 'Service and honor' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.