With $163 billion in COVID relief unemployment benefits lost to fraud and improper payments, House Republicans have proposed a way to claw some of it back: Encourage states to chase down the fraudulent payments and let them keep part of the cash.

The Chase COVID Unemployment Fraud Act of 2022 would allow states to keep 25 percent of any improper payments they recover and use the money for hiring fraud investigators and prosecutors, modernizing unemployment compensation systems, and other program integrity measures. States would also be allowed to retain 5 percent of any overpayments recovered in the future.

