Taylor Intermediate School Student Council is holding its annual See’s Candies fundraiser, which will run Nov. 1-17.

Orders are due by Nov. 17, and payments must be included with orders. Payment may be made by credit card, but payees will need to go to the school office to pay with a card.

Cost is $10 for Christmas Delivery and Merry Gnomes “stocking stuffer” candy boxes, and $12.75 for Assorted Peppermints and Assorted Molasses Chips.

One-pound boxes of milk chocolates, dark chocolates, assorted chocolates, Nuts & Chews and Toffee-ettes are priced at $25.50

Assorted lollypops are $24, with peanut brittle priced at $26.

Two-pound boxes of Nuts & Chews and assorted chocolates will be on sale for $49.

For more information, call Sherri McCleve, administrative assistant, Taylor Intermediate School, 928-536-4156, ext. 7411.

Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com

